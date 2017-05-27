T.I. & Bernice Burgos: She Loves To ‘Work Him Up’ With Sexy Club Pics While He’s Away

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos won’t let T.I.’s tour stop her from having an absolute ball, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Will her plan to keep the rapper crazy for her with super hot photos and club gigs actually work?

Bernice Burgos doesn’t want T.I. to forget about her so she’s dancing the night away and sharing her steamiest photos. “Bernice loves loves loves to do hosting gigs. It puts her as the center of attention, she has dudes clambering over her all night, she can flirt up a storm, and she gets paid,” a source close to Bernice EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. She reportedly has been having so much fun at the clubs, but “it also helps that the gigs result in a load of photos.”

Bernice reportedly has been hoping those sexy pics of “her looking hot with good looking guys all over her,” find their way to T.I., 36. “She really loves to rub it in T.I.’s face, get him worked up, and show him what he’s missing out on,” the source continued. Bernice has reportedly decided she’s got to keep herself busy. “She’s likely not going to see Tip for a while, as he’s off on his Hustle Gang tour,” the insider explained.

“Bernice is really making the most of her time in the spotlight, and milking it for all she can. Plus, she’s trying to play a little hard to get when it comes to Tip, though she totally sucks at it, truth be told,” the source told us. Beyond her club appearances, Bernice has been showing off her incredible summer body. “Sumo squats with extension, add the resistance. Keep your chest up. Lock those arms. Squeeze up,” viewers could hear her trained telling her in a recent video from May 26. Work it, girl!

