Bella Thorne & Scott Disick: She Feels Judged & Embarrassed After Cannes Trip

Forget about fun in the sun! After a romantic trip to Cannes with Scott Disick turned disastrous, Bella Thorne feels ‘judged and embarrassed.’ She didn’t expect the reality star to move on so quickly with two other sexy women. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Bella Thorne, 19, quickly learned that old habits die-hard. She and Scott Disick, 34, were seemingly having a blast after he whisked her away to Cannes on May 24, packing on PDA while sharing a villa. However, 24 hours later, he was spotted with his ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, and then another mystery brunette after. “Bella had one of the worst dating experiences ever and it was million times worse because the whole world was watching,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She cares a lot about what people think, she’s sensitive.”

“She feels very judged and she’s embarrassed,” our insider added. “She’s trying to act like she does’t care but this has really thrown her, she’s been crying on and off since it happened.” Bella and Scott fueled romance rumors with their intimate dates in Los Angeles and things seemed to really heat up when they jetted off to the French Riviera together. The reality star was seen grabbing her boob while she sat bikini-clad by the pool, soaking up the sun. Things cooled down after he was photographed canoodling with Chloe the next day, with Bella taking to social media.

“Hahahah I’m not talking to Scott or anyone else,” she tweeted when asked by fans, with the hashtag “don’t f-ck with it.” Another asked her what she was doing with the father of three, and she coyly responded, “Legit nothing trolololo.” The Famous In Love star also enjoyed a low-key night and ended up going to bed early after Scott moved on so quickly, posting a picture of herself relaxing with the caption, “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me.” This was before the fourth girl!

Bella wishes she took Kylie Jenner‘s advice about Scott’s player ways and kept to herself. “She’s kicking herself now for getting sucked in by Scott,” a source close to the 19 year-old actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “So many people warned her, even Kylie but she didn’t listen. She regrets not taking their advice, he’s just as awful as everyone said.” Lesson learned!

