Bella Thorne & Scott Disick: She Kicked Him To Curb — She’s Not Into Random Hookups

Bella Thorne don’t want no scrubs! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the actress kicked Scott Disick to the curb — not the other way around — because she’s not into random hookups, something he’s been having the entire time in Cannes.

While many think it was Scott Disick, 34, who traded in Bella Thorne, 19, for another hot girl, the truth is actually the complete opposite. Turns out, the Famous In Love actress hated his heavy drinking ways and his desperate need for multiple one-night stands in Cannes. “She’s furious with Scott for the way he treated her in Cannes, she felt humiliated and used by him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though she’s got this party girl public image, and she’s often pictured hanging out with different guys, Bella actually isn’t into random hookups. She’s a relationship kind of girl and Scott, at first painted himself as being interested in a serious relationship as well.”

Everyone knows that the party boy doesn’t excel at monogamous commitments, especially Kourtney Kardashian (and even Kylie Jenner), but Bella still wanted to believe he could change, at least for her. “The next thing she knows, he’s hooking up with Chloe [Bartoli],” the source continues. “Scott denied that anything happened between them, but Bella wasn’t born yesterday. Even in the off chance that he didn’t do the dirty with Chloe, he was still pictured all over her and the other chicks too. That’s just disrespectful. Bella has too much self-respect to allow herself to be treated like that, so she kicked Scott to the curb.”

It’s a good thing the blonde beauty got out early, considering Scott went on a total hookup rampage less than 24 hours later. The father-of-three was pictured cuddling with Ella Ross, Maggie Petrova, and Chloe Bartoli — the same chick he cheated on Kourtney with in Monaco a few years ago. But before jetting home to LA, Scott squeezed in ANOTHER make out session with a mystery chick at his villa in the French Riviera. Run Bella, run!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Bella turned down Scott? Or was it the other way around?

