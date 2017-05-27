Bella Hadid’s Feet & Calves In Pain: Are Her Strappy Heels Too Much For Hammer Toes?

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid braved some seriously insane shoes in the name of fashion! The stunning model rocked sky-high heels for the amfAR gala that looked like they seriously hurt! Would you ever wear sandals like that?

Bella Hadid proved she’ll power through pain in the name of beauty when she wore the most gorgeous René Caovilla silver heels on the amfAR gala red carpet on Thursday, May 25. The 20 year-old model rocked it out in the slinky shoes that wrapped around her leg like a snake. Her poor toes looked like they were in so much pain and were practically sliding out of the sandals. They did go perfectly with the Ralph & Russo couture gown that was absolutely stunning.

Bella had a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction with the dress as it exposed slightly more of the model than she might have wanted. She handled it like a pro, of course! Her silver dress was embellished with silver crystals and beads that looked incredible against the sheer fabric. Bella’s train was absolutely show-stopping and went at least two feet behind her. It was so incredibly elegant on the grey carpet. She wrapped up the look with a slick bun with an edgy bit of her hair sticking out.

The model seemed to have a blast at the iconic event. She even got a lick on her neck from Nicki Minaj! “#BreakTheInternet with my Bella 👅 @bellahadid #VampireInCannes,” Nicki playfully captioned her flirty Instagram. Bella even had a chance to chat with the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio, 42. She hung out with the Academy Award-winning actor along with Rita Ora and Shanina Shaik. Leo has been coming off a relationship with Nina Agdal, 25. Could he have met his next lady love at the amfAR gala?

HollywoodLifers, would you wear shoes like Bella’s? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

