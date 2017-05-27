Barcelona Vs. Alaves Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Copa Del Rey Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Finally – the Copa del Rey final is here! Lionel Messi and Barcelona will battle Alaves for the championship on May 27. Kickoff is around 3:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single moment of this thrilling finale!

After getting eliminate from the Champions League and watching Real Madrid win La Liga, Barcelona is thirsty for some kind of victory to salvage a disappointing season. They could find the silver lining by winning some silverware, specifically taking the 2017 Copa del Rey. They’ll have to get through Deportivo Alaves first. These teams will meet on the pitch of Estadio Vincente Calderon in Madrid for this climatic finish to the 115th edition of the Spanish soccer tournament.

The last time these two teams met in the regular season of La Liga, Barcelona obliterated the Babazorros, 6-0. Luis Suarez, 30, netted two goals, while Neymar, 25, Lionel Messi, 29, and Ivan Rakitic, 29, all scored (Alaves’ Ruano Alexis, 31, gave Barcelona some help by scoring an own goal. If that 0-6 bloodbath seemed like a bit overkill, perhaps it’s because Barca was out for revenge? Alaves gave Barcelona their first defeat of the 2016-17 season, beating the Blaugrana 2-1 in Sept. 2016. It’s the only game Barcelona lost at Camp Nou all season, according to ESPN FC, and had they won that match, they would have won the Primera Division title.

Barcelona got some good news ahead of this game. Aleix Vidal, 27, returned to training two months ahead of schedule. He actually dislocated his right angle in that 0-6 blowout against Alaves and needed surgery to fix it, according to ESPN FC. He’s been training on his own for the last few weeks and he joined the team in training. He’s not expected to actually play in this game, but with Sergi Roberto and Luis Suarez each serving out a suspension for this game, there’s always the chance that Vidal gets subbed in.

With Barcelona heavily favored to pull of the three-peat (having beaten Sevilla and Athletic Billbao in 2016 and 2015, respectfully) the real drama might come two days after the Copa del Rey final. Manager Luis Enrique, 47, is stepping down from his role after just three years managing the club. Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that the club will name the new manager on May 29, with former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde, 53, expected to be named Luis’s successor. Well, what would be a better way to close out a coaching stay than by winning a championship cup?

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barcelona will go back-to-back-to-back? Or do you think that Alaves is going to pull off another upset?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.