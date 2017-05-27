Arsensal Wins FA Cup Against Chelsea In Amazing 2-1 Victory

Rex/Shutterstock

Arsenal. Chelsea. Two names that embody the idea of British soccer. These two legendary squads went head-to-head in the 136th final of the FA Cup, and when the final whistle blew, it was Arsenal who walked the champion!

It doesn’t get any more prestigious than the FA Cup. The oldest association football competition in the world crowned its latest champion on May 27. Antonio Conte, 47, led the 2017 Premier League champions Chelsea to meet Arsene Wegner, 67, and Arsenal in the middle of the pitch at historic Wembley Stadium. What followed was Arsenal dominated first half after Alexis Sanchez’s fifth minute goal and Chelsea just couldn’t recover. The Arsenal Gunners took home the win with a 2-1 victory.

For Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, after securing the 2016-17 Premier League title, would have given the club a “domestic double” for just the second time in its history. It would have also been a perfect way for the Blues to wrap up their season, as it was a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September that that focused Chelsea to adapt their strategy early on in the Premiership. If a loss was what that triggered the Blues’ dominance of the Premier League, then a FA Cup victory over the Gunners would be the perfect bookend.

Arsenal had an opportunity in this match. Arsenel became the first manager in English football history to win seven FA Cups, but putting down Chelsea was a pretty tall order. To make matters worse, Laurent Koscielny’s, 31, three match suspension was upheld, according to SB Nation. Gabriel Paulista, 26, was also out for this match, after suffering a devastating knee injury. With Arsenal missing out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in twenty years, supporters have been calling for Arsene’s head (or, at least, his job.) This desperation is why Chelsea’s manager Antonio thought the Gunners were “the favorites” going into this match.

Astonishing. Arsenal win 2-1. Arsene Wenger is the most successful manager in FA Cup history. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 27, 2017

“They only have this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup,” he said ahead of this match. “Arsenal have missed out on the Champions League for the first time in I don’t know how many years, so we must prepare in the right way. I’m not talking tactically. I’m talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts. If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal in that respect, we have the possibility to do the double and win. Otherwise we risk a lot.”

