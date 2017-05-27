Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch The 2017 FA Cup Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Chelsea has already claimed the Premier League title. Will they pull off the double? Antonio Conte’s men face Arsene Wegner’s Arsenal on May 27 at Wembley Stadium! The match is set for 12:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single second of this epic finale.

What a perfect way to end the season. The Premier League may belong to Chelsea, but the Blues are looking to add another piece of silverware before it’s all over. Specifically, they’re going after the FA Cup. Yet, they won’t get it without a fight. They’ll have to take it from a very desperate Arsenal, who is looking to salvage their disappointing season. The stage is set at Wembley Stadium for an emotionally charged finale to the FA Cup, so football fans better tune in to see exactly what goes down.

Arsene Wegner, 67, might need this more than he’d care to admit. The man who’s been Arsenal’s coach since 1996 might be out of a job. Not only did Arsenal fail to win the Premier League title this season, but they also failed to qualify for the Champions League. For the first time in 20 years, Arsenal will not compete in the prestigious European soccer tournament, which has only amplified the fans’ demands that Arsene step down.

Of course, if Arsene leads Arsenal to victory, it might prolong his stay at the club. Winning this game would make Arsene the first manager in English soccer/football history to win seven FA Cups, according to the English Standard. If he bring home the cup and put Arsenal’s name in the history books again, it might save his job. Of course, that’s easier said than done. Arsenal may have finished the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Everton, but it came at a cost. Laurent Koscielny, 31, was hit with a red card for a reckless tackle, so he’s suspended for this game.

Gabriel Paulista, 26, is also expected to miss this game, after being carried off the field following a bad knee injury. Shkodran Mustafi’s status is still up in the air, though the 25-year-old German player may not be fit in time for this match. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte, 47, will have a full squad to choose from as most (if not all) of the team is healthy for this match. While it would be foolish to count Arsenal out, it’s not looking good for the Gunners.

Who do you want to win the FA Cup, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.