Ariana Grande’s Star-Studded Manchester Benefit Concert Set 2 Weeks After Attack

REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande announced on May 26 she will be throwing a special benefit concert in Manchester, England following the horrific terrorist attack at her concert in the city on May 22. Now it seems that all systems are a go, because the concert will happen a week from tomorrow, May 28!

Ariana Grande, 23, was the poster girl for bravery after she announced to the world on May 26 that she will soon be heading back to Manchester, England to headline a star-studded benefit concert in the same city where 22 people died, and 64 were injured after a horrific terrorist attack took place following her May 22 performance. But now Ariana has cranked her bravery status up to 11, as she’s scheduled the concert for June 4, according to TMZ! Click here to see pictures of the Manchester vigil for victims of the attack.

According to the outlet’s sources, Ariana and her manager, Scooter Braun, are currently in the process of bringing together the biggest names in the music industry, including friends of Ariana’s, to perform with her at the show. The concert will reportedly take place at one of the 4 large arenas in Manchester, but not at the Manchester Arena — the location of the devastating bombing that rocked the world. The most exciting part of this already epic news is that the big show, which will reportedly be produced by Live Nation, will benefit the citizens of Manchester, with all proceeds from the event going to the victims and their families. We could not be more thrilled to hear that Ariana’s first concert since the attack will be so amazing!

We can’t wait to find out exactly what Ariana has in store for concertgoers, including who will be performing with her at the show! Ariana first announced that she would be returning to “the incredibly brave city of a Manchester” in an Instagram post on May 22. “From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together,” she wrote. “I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she wrote. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this pass week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.” Ariana has reportedly suspended the remainder of her Dangerous Woman World Tour.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariana’s decision to perform in Manchester so soon after the terrorist attack that took place at her last concert there? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.