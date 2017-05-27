Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert: She’s Asked Nicki Minaj & More To Perform

REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande plans on throwing a memorable bash for her fans in Manchester! The star has been making plans with megastars like Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Azalea, more for her benefit concert, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Ariana Grande, 23, has got beyond exciting ideas for her benefit concert in Manchester after the terrifying bombing at her show on May 22. “Ariana will be making a tribute speech, she’s writing it herself and it promises to be very heartfelt and moving,” an industry insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The speech will pay tribute to the dead and to their families and friends, as well as taking a stand against terrorism and vowing not to ever give in, and to stay strong.”

Ariana reportedly has decided that she wants to make sure the 22 victims who died and the 64 wounded are remembered at the June 4 benefit. “Ariana is also planning to ask the audience to observe a minute’s silence in honor of the victims,” the source said. She has reportedly has been talking to a bunch of stars to see who can come perform at her benefit show. “She’s reached out to a slew of celebs to come and perform with her, including Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Azalea, Nicky Minaj, Selena Gomez, and Chris Brown, who performs will come down to scheduling though, as it’s really short notice,” the insider told us. “Ariana really wanted Miley [Cyrus] to join her, but she can’t as she’s on tour.”

Obviously Ariana has reportedly been worried about security, but she has definitely faced this absolute tragedy bravely. “Security will be ramped up to the maximum,” the source continued. “Each person will have to go through a rigorous metal detector test, and all bags will be sent through an X-ray machine, just like they have at the airports. In addition there will be a heavy police and security presence, both around the arena and inside.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Ariana should get for her benefit concert? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.