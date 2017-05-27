Angelina Jolie Treats Shiloh To Disneyland Trip For Her 11th Birthday — Sweet Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Angelina Jolie treated Shiloh to a fairy-tale birthday celebration at the happiest place on Earth! You’ll positively melt over the actress’ precious day trip to Disneyland for her daughter!

Angelina Jolie totally made her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 11th birthday one she’ll never forget! The 41 year-old mom of six took the time to celebrate her little girl’s special day on May 27 with a pre-bday party at DisneyLand in Anaheim, CA on May 26. Angelina looked super relaxed in a grey t-shirt with a matching backpack and kept her hair in a chill ponytail. “All [Shiloh] wanted for her birthday was to see her friends from Cambodia,” a source close to her family told People. “She wants to show them America.”

How sweet of Shiloh to want to share one of her favorite places with the friends she made in Cambodia. You might remember Angelina spent a lot of time in the country to film her movie First They Killed My Father. The kids seemed to have a blast and even checked out Ridermakerz store in Downton Disney, which is like a Build-A-Bear Workshop, but with race cars. Things really have been looking up for the Jolie-Pitt brood as they have overcome the tumultuous drama from Angelina and Brad Pitt’s split last year.

“Angie is hoping to use moving to the new home as a fresh start, for her and the kids, and for her and Brad,” an Angelina source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s really hoping they can try and put the drama of the past months behind them and start a new chapter on better terms — and as co-parents to the kids,” the insider continued. Angie and Brad reportedly realized that no matter what that, “at the end of the day, the most important thing is the children and their welfare.”

🆕Angelia, JP kids& her friend,Loung Ung (Author of FTKMF)& Srey Moch (mini Loung Ung) one of the casts in FTKMF were spotted in Disneyland pic.twitter.com/hz7xjdFeYK — AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) May 26, 2017

Angelina Jolie is back at family's Disneyland trip. pic.twitter.com/hiFwVxRtHr — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) May 26, 2017

