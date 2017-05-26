Courtesy of CBS

Bae-watch alert! Zac Efron made his highly anticipated appearance on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ on May 25, looking dapper in his suit. From his washboard abs to steamy kiss with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, no subject was off-limits!

Zac Efron, 29, made dreams come true when stopping by the Late Late Show on May 25, spilling all the tea while catching up with James Corden, 38. The Baywatch star garnered a huge applause and several whistles while taking the stage, looking handsome as can be in a grey suit. While discussing his sizzling underwater kiss with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, in the flick, Zac kept it refreshingly real with the audience. “He tasted like a winter fresh commercial. It’s like — he’s good at that too? He’s the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss,” Zac gushed!

Zac didn’t stop there, noting how he checked that kiss off his bucket list! The actor also dished about playing new recruit Matt Brody on the film, which is already in theaters. James addressed how his character rocked frosted tips in the movie, bringing back the popular nineties hair trend. The actor admitted he’s rocked the iconic ‘do before, having been inspired by Sisqó, the famous singer of the “Thong” song. “In the video, he looks so cool with his bright silver hair and I was just like ‘that’s how I want my hair,'” he admitted. Zac always keeps it real with his fans!

The hunky star has been making his rounds on the late-night talk shows to promote his flick, last appearing on Jimmy Kimmel on May 23. Meanwhile, Zac’s no stranger to romance rumors as he’s recently been linked to his stunning co-star, Alexandra Daddario, 31. However, he kept entirely mum on that subject tonight, so “The Rock” should feel special after that compliment!

Orlando Bloom, 40, also stopped by the Late Late Show with Zac to promote his flick Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hits theatres tomorrow! The guys were having a blast during their appearance, sharing their summer bod tips and more. Orlando talked about the pool training that he does, admitting that he brings 50 lb. weights under water while holding his breath. James couldn’t help but wonder, “that’s what they used to do to find out if people were witches? Isn’t it?!” The guys were cracking up with their stories and fans loved it!

.@ZacEfron is so strong, he nearly broke @JKCorden in a simple embrace. pic.twitter.com/rWnJKNLJ9c — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) May 26, 2017

