With Memorial Day upon us, it feels sort of cruel for ‘Carb Day’ to land the day before the big beach weekend. But no one says you have to indulge in a sugary snack — but should you anyway? Only one way to find out!

As the great Oprah Winfrey, 63, once said, ‘I LOVE BREAD!’ And I know I’m not alone. But the thing is, so many of us deny ourselves the simple pleasure of complex carbohydrates because we try to live a healthier lifestyle. That’s all well and good, but when a holiday like ‘Carb Day’ rolls around, what’s a girl to do but start thinking about all the wonderful treats to enjoy!

Wait, hold on — what’s that you say? Carb Day isn’t actually about having your cake and eating the whole thing too? Wait — its actually a sports thing?! Oh, I see now.

Unfortunately, Carb Day isn’t about indulging in bread and pasta. It’s actually a years-long tradition within the Indy 500. Each Memorial Day weekend, the Indy 500 takes place, where pre and post-race traditions are held and the open-wheel cars are raced around the speedway. And, although the open-wheel cars have not used carburetors for over 50 years, that hasn’t changed the traditions of Carb Day, one bit.

The holiday weekend entails good music, plenty of alcohol delicious food, warm weather [finger’s crossed], and of course, racing! So, it’s kind of a Carb Day if you think about it… or you can make it your own designated bread day. LOL.

This year marks the event’s 101st annual Carb Day at the Indy. The Miller Lite Carb Day will officially kick off on May 26 with an epic concert featuring Steve Miller Band with special guest, Barenaked Ladies! The concert is free with the Carb Day admission of $30! We can’t wait to see which celebs will be rocking out at the Indy this Memorial Day weekend!

HollywoodLifers, what will you indulge in today — car racing or pancakes?