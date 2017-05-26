Trevor Noah: The One Thing He Would Ask Trump If He Came On ‘The Daily Show’

Courtesy of Comedy Central

‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah talks about President Trump every night, but what would he say if he got to speak to him face to face? Trevor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s a certain question he would ask the president. Find out here!

Trevor Noah, 33, is one of the busiest people in show business right now, helming The Daily Show four nights a week for Comedy Central. He has the daunting task of informing the masses about the current state of politics, and being funny at the same time. But clearly, he’s achieving that goal! Trevor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Comedy Central Press Day in LA on May 23 that there’s nobody he wouldn’t have on the show right now, given the craziness of the Trump administration.

His number one, though? The president himself. So what would Trevor ask the president if he agreed to appear on The Daily Show? “How much for you to leave? Because I think he has a number,” Trevor joked. “As a serious question I would ask him whether or not he truly feels the Republicans are going to help him achieve what he promised he would achieve during the campaign. I think there is a distinct breakdown between what Donald Trump wants and what Republicans want.”

We would give anything to see Trump visit The Daily Show. You know he wouldn’t take anything Trevor asked him well. He’s doubtful that would happen, though. “I think we’re in a space where politicians have realized they don’t need to do that (come on shows),” Trevor told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Republicans are going, ‘we don’t need to go out and face a challenging interview. Let’s just live in our little worlds, carry on pleasing the people we please and we will hopefully be successful that way.’ We will still try and get the president on the show but it’s going to be hard.”

