T.I. & Tiny End Marriage During Heartbreaking Final Dinner On ‘The Family Hustle’

Talk about an emotional cliffhanger! In this EXCLUSIVE clip of ‘The Family Hustle,’ T.I. and Tiny mutually come to terms with the dissolution of their seven year marriage over a heartbreaking final dinner. Did side chick Bernice Burgos play some kind of role in this?

Ugh, this isn’t the ending we wanted from The Family Hustle. As many fans know by now, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris decided to end their seven year marriage in December — two days after spending Christmas as a family. But what they haven’t seen yet is how the couple came to that incredibly difficult conclusion. In this EXCLUSIVE video obtained by HollywoodLife.com, watch as Tiny (who isn’t wearing her wedding ring) and T.I. sit down for their final dinner. “We have an inability to compromise,” the rapper beings. “Any man will attest to the fact that the person in their earlier twenties, and the things that they’ve learned — to get to their mid-thirties, makes them a different person.”

It sounds like the man Tiny married many years ago — and twenty two years old — is not the same man at 36 years old. Times change, people change, and that’s exactly why the “Bring ‘Em Out” hitmaker says it’s time to pull the plug. “Look, I think you’re a phenomenal person. We’ve had some of the best times of our lives together, and it does not hurt or insult me that, at some point, that you grew to this point, and I grew to this point. It ain’t nobody’s fault. Ain’t nothing else to do but split.” The Xscape singer surprisingly managed to stay pretty calm.

In the video, T.I. says that he and Tiny have simply grown apart over the years — but could there be another underlying reason for their divorce? Maybe it was something to do with Bernice Burgos, who immediately jumped all over the ATL actor as soon as he and Tiny had issues. They even walked the carpet together at the Super Bowl event in February! Seems like convenient timing.

