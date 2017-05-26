Stevie J Claims Joseline Hernandez Assaulted Him With Hot Mushrooms During Fight

REX/Shutterstock

How low can this go? The feud is still on between exes Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez and now he claims she assaulted him by throwing steaming hot mushrooms in his face! We’ve got the details.

Ugh! It’s bad enough that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have broken up once again, now he says that she harmed him big time by throwing burning vegetables at him! The 45-year-old music producer claims he had a meeting with his baby mama at Atlanta hotspot Seasons 52 along with his attorney back on May 10. According to TMZ, Stevie tried to leave because Joseline was in a “hostile mood.” That allegedly set her off even more, as when he left their table she threw “about 6 to 8 very hot mushrooms ready to be served and threw it at him,” which prompted his lawyer to call the cops.

His story was backed up by several restaurant employees, who gave witness accounts to the cops and added that Joseline’s behavior “scared other patrons.” While no arrest has gone down, officers took a ceramic bowl that contained the mushrooms as evidence. Stevie wants the courts to order a psychological evaluation for the 30-year-old self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess as well, as have her undergo anger management classes.

The former couple was scheduled to appear on The Wendy Williams Show on May 24 and canceled the night before because they still couldn’t stand to be around each other. “OK, here’s why they’re not here,” the host told her audience. “It should be no surprise to you that this relationship is on-again, off-again on a constant basis, correct? Well, currently, they’re off, and we promoted this as the family is coming…They’re not getting along enough to even be in the same building, so they are not here. They canceled last night.” It looks like the mushroom tossing incident was the last straw and they just weren’t able to get it together in time for their TV appearance.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stevie J and Joseline will ever find a way to get along?

