Courtesy of Instagram

Woah, Sel! The singer just let it all out in a new interview on May 25 and we’re freaking out! Selena Gomez admitted that she goes ‘crazy’ over how much she puts into relationships. And you have to hear what she said when the interviewer tried to hook her up with a Miami hottie!

It’s Selena Gomez, 24, like you’ve never heard her before! And, no, we’re not talking about her new music. The singer got super candid about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, in a new interview on May 25 and we’re thinking that these two are on the fast track to a serious romance.

When asked about what her new hit, “Bad Liar” is truly about, Selena admitted that the song is about being in the “honeymoon” stage of a relationship, when you’re “obsessed” with someone. “I’m a sucker for that feeling; It’s the best feeling in the whole world,” she told Power96 Miami. And, we couldn’t help but think about her relationship with The Weekend when she gushed over loving the beginning stages of a romance, which she’s currently in.

Sel went on to explain that “Bad Liar” is when you first meet someone and you like them so much that you “can’t play it cool…” so much that you want to dress and eat differently [two things she doesn’t encourage]. But, Sel said that it’s “worked out for me so far.” Well, well well. Are you listening Abel?

But, Sel wasn’t done there. “I’m the kind of girl that falls tremendously big,” the singer admitted. “I’ve always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love… with that comes a lot.” Now we finally know why Selena can’t stop smiling with The Weeknd!

When the interviewer was about to end, she told Selena that she’d have a pina colada waiting for her the next time Sel was in Miami, as well as a “nice, tan” hottie. However, that’s when Sel playfully shot her offer down and finally said that she was off the market! “I don’t know about that, I’m taken!”, the singer gushed! How cute?!

Selena and The Weeknd first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a PDA-filled dinner date in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, 2017. And, the pair have been inseparable ever since. Although they’ve remained a bit private about their new romance, Sel has been opening up recently, as you can tell, and it’s adorable. We’ve seriously never seen her this happy.

The pair made their red carpet debut as an official couple at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1. Sel and The Weeknd couldn’t stop smiling on the carpet and they even shared sweet kisses for the cameras. The couple were most recently spotted out on a cute movie date in Chicago on May 22. And, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the two are “deliriously happy in their healthy and fulfilling relationship!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will pop the question to Selena before the end of 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.