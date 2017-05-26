Scott Disick Caught Caressing A 3rd Woman In Cannes Who’s Not Bella Or Chloe — See Pic

INSTARimages.com

Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with a THIRD woman after being seen with Bella Thorne and Chloe Bartoli as his party continued in Cannes! Are you beyond shocked by his behavior?

Scott Disick has gotten awfully close with yet another woman in Cannes! The 34 year-old looked like he had his hands on the rear-end of a pretty brunette in a pool on Friday, May 26. If Scott has been trying to get his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s attention with all of these gorgeous gals, it has got to be working! This has been the third woman Scott has been seen sharing some serious PDA with in just three days! He was spotted hanging with 19 year-old Bella Thorne before reportedly ditching her for his old flame Chloe Bartoli, 26.

He might have really hit Kourt’s buttons by hanging out with Chloe. “Scott has known Chloe for years and they have always been incredibly flirtatious,” a source close to Scott previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She has been crushing on Scott since she was a teenager and let everyone know it including Kourtney. Scott always played it down and told Kourt they were platonic, but just seeing Chloe drove her insane with jealousy. Kourt isn’t a jealous person in general, but Chloe really got under her skin.”

Bella pretty much shot down any rumors about Scott and herself in some fiery tweets. “Hahahah I’m not talking to Scott or anyone else,” she wrote with the hashtag, “don’t f-ck with it.” Her fans asked her a ton of questions and one even wondered what she was doing with someone 15 years older than her. “Legit nothing trolololo,” she replied. “She’s never been treated like this,” a source close to Bella previously told HollywoodLife.com. ““She went from having the best time to just wanting to go home.”

HollywoodLifers, are you floored by what Scott’s doing? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

