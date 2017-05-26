Robert Pattinson & FKA’s Sexy Night Out: But Where’s Her Engagement Ring?

SplashNews

Trouble in paradise? Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs were spotted out on a romantic date night in Cannes on May 25. However, her stunning engagement ring was missing! So, what’s really going on here? See the shocking photos!

Robert Pattinson, 31, and FKA Twigs [who’s real name is Tahliah Barnett], 29, tend to keep their relationship very private. However, they caused a major splash when they stepped out together in the south of France at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25. FKA was without her engagement ring, and of course, fans questioned if the pair were on the rocks.

The couple were spotted leaving the JW Marriott hotel to attend a screening of Good Time. Since the 70th annual event is crawling with fans and celebrities, FKA’s bold move to leave her ring at home caused quite the stir. Nonetheless, the singer and the actor looked happier than ever on their date night. So, maybe she accidentally forgot to put on her engagement ring?… We’re trying here, guys!

FKA’s bare ring finger had to have been a mistake. We mean, just look at the them — Rob had a pleasant grin on his face, and FKA was a vision in a multi-colored gown. We don’t think they’d step out for a date night, in Cannes of all places, to cause split speculation. So, we’re calling BS on the breakup rumors!

Rob and FKA first sparked romance rumors in August 2014 when they were spotted together for the first time in NYC. Rob’s good friend, Sienna Miller, 35, actually introduced the two! Who knew, right?

After spending months together, the pair were rumored to have finally been official in Oct. 2014. Like we said, they tend to keep their love life very private, so the pair rarely spoke out about each other. However, after she met the Pattinson family in Dec. 2014 [after Rob gave her a promise ring, eek!], things got more real.

In a rare interview with USA Today in Nov. 2014, FKA said that although she struggles with the attention dating Rob comes with, it’s all totally “worth it.” Ugh, too cute.

Then came the real bombshell… their engagement! The huge milestone wasn’t even revealed by the couple, because T-Pain, 31, out of all people spilled the beans on accident! You can’t make this stuff up…

In April 2015, the rapper accidentally admitted the huge news in an interview! “I don’t know if she wanted anybody to know that,” he told Vulture. Talk about a reveal! Either way, we’re thinking that all is well in FKA and R. Patz land!

