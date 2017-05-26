Courtesy of Instagram

Rita Ora is back! She dropped the super catchy ‘Your Song’ today, May 26, and we’re obsessed. It’s the first taste of her upcoming second album, which Rita told us all about — here’s what you can expect!

Rita Ora, 26, just released “Your Song,” and you’re going to want to listen ASAP. Definitely summer jam material! “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love/Yeah, you know your song’s got me feeling like that,” she sings on the track. Hmm, who could she be talking about?

“Your Song” is a peek at the “Black Widow” singer’s new musical direction, and we’re already a fan of where it’s going. “I’ve been through a lot musically. Everything I was trying to do creatively was really getting blocked at the time, and it was very difficult to voice myself,” Rita told us of being back in the studio. “I was almost trapped…It’s a beautiful thing to now be free. This album celebrates that — not talking about the dwelling part. It’s about being free and able to sing by songs and dress how I want in my videos, and be Rita.” Amazing!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

I don’t want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don’t want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

Cause your song’s got me feeling like that

Finally, Rita shared some of her influences with us for her new record. “It’s a new sound. It’s definitely more mature — it’s not as pop as it was,” she said. “It’s got elements of pop for sure, but it’s soul. Some inspiration from The Beatles, everything. It’s live music. Taking it back to basics, I would say.” Can’t wait to hear more!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rita’s new song? Tell us!

