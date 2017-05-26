Rising star Noah Cyrus has delivered another amazing track, this time in the form of ‘I’m Stuck,’ which dropped on May 25. And do we detect early Miley Cyrus on it? Hear the summer jam right here and see for yourself!

Noah Cyrus, 17, is giving us deja vu all over again with “I’m Stuck,” because it definitely mimics her big sister Miley Cyrus‘ early country-inspired music! “Now I’ve finally met my match and he’s the baddest boy around,” Noah croons on the track, “And I’ll say it loud and proud.” Yep, Noah is totally growing up! You go, girl.

Noah’s solo debut album, titled NC-17, is due later this year, and we absolutely can’t wait to hear more new material from the singer. “The one thing I’d like to get across about my album is how personal it is,” Noah said in a recent interview with Billboard. “In the beginning of last year, I was going through a breakup while writing. But now, I’m not heartbroken anymore — it was for the best and I think a blessing in disguise.” You can say that again!

Listen to Noah’s new song “I’m Stuck” below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

I’ve been a wild dog in this here part of town

No gun-slinging, no fool can bring me down

Now I’ve finally met my match and he’s the baddest boy around

And I’ll say it loud and proud I’m stuck, I’m stuck

That boy he messed me up

I’m a fighter, I’m a champion, but I’m hanging up the gloves

I’m stuck, I’m stuck

‘Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me

Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet

I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak

And I’m stuck, I’m stuck

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “I’m Stuck?” Tell us if you love it!