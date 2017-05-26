Courtesy of Instagram

Our first taste of Nick Jonas’ follow-up to ‘Last Year Was Complicated’ is finally here! After what seems like years, he’s teamed up with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner for the infectious new single, ‘Remember I Told You.’ LISTEN!

Nick Jonas, 24, is back with a summer jam! He’s given us “Remember I Told You” today, May 26, and we’re obsessed. Anne-Marie (of Clean Bandit/”Rockabye” fame) and Mike Posner also help out, and you won’t want to waste another second listening. Nick and Anne-Marie trade steamy verses, bringing in Mike on the chorus. It’s definitely an electronic/neo-soul track with a hint of R&B, and the sound really suits Nick. So good!

It’s the lead single off Nick’s upcoming album, and we can’t wait to hear more new material from him soon. “The new track was written last year while I was on tour, which is one of my favorite times to write, when I’m constantly in front of new audiences and being inspired on a nightly basis. It was a rainy day in Maine, so I went on the studio bus and I started this track and I really liked the way it sounded,” he told Hero magazine of writing “Remember I Told You.” “I text Mike Posner who was the special guest on the tour, I was like, ‘Hey man, why don’t you come onto the bus, I’ve got this track going you might be into.’ He came out, listened to it two times, and was like, ‘I love it, I’ve got some lyric ideas.’ So he jumped in the booth, and within five hours from the time I started the beat to the time I eventually laid my vocals in with the lyrics that we’d written, it was pretty much done.” Love it!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve

That’s true, that’s true

Okay, but where’s the video?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Nick’s new song? Tell us what you think of “Remember I Told You!”

JavaScript is required to load the comments.