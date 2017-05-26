Niall Horan Says It’s ‘So Much Fun’ Not Being In One Direction Anymore

Courtesy of NBC

Cutie! Niall Horan stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ on May 25 to perform his latest hit ‘Slow Hands.’ He also sat down to talk with host Jimmy Fallon about how much fun he’s having as a solo artist away from One Direction. We’ve got the details.

Consider this a first! While fellow One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, 25, and ex 1d’er Zayn Malik, 24, have performed as solo acts on The Tonight Show, neither had the honor of sitting on the sofa and chatting up host Jimmy Fallon, 42. Niall Horan, 23, became the first solo member to get that prize on May 25, when he not only performed his latest single “Slow Hands,” he got to talk about what life is like as a solo artist. “It’s very different. I’ve been having so much fun,” he told the host about being on his own. He’s getting to write and perform songs inspired by artists he grew up listening to, like The Eagles’ Don Henley, 69.

“I grew up on Fleetwood Mac, Jackson Browne, The Eagles…Southern California classic rock. I went to my first Eagles concert when I was four. It was my first concert,” he told Jimmy. He later met Don after his daughter came up to him at a 1D concert and introduced herself, and then Niall went to an Eagles show where she then got the singer and her dad together. They’re now close pals who talk all the time, and even refer to each other as “dad” and “son” they’ve got such a bond. That’s something that isn’t going over well in the Horan household as he noted, “My dad is really pissed,” with a laugh.

The timing is perfect as Niall appeared on the cover of Billboard that dropped earlier in the day and he gave an extensive interview. He spilled tons of bombshells, including how he’s still close friends with ex Selena Gomez, 24, and how he hopes 1D will get back together again one day. “When it will be, I don’t know. I ­prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years,” he revealed. The band said they would be taking an 18-month hiatus when they went their separate ways at the end of 2015, and per that time-table they should be getting back together this July. Obviously that’s not going to happen as all of the members are deeply involved with solo projects at the moment.

