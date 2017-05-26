Niall Horan ‘chatted, performed and all that good stuff’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ today, May 25, as he put it, and we couldn’t have said it better ourselves. How good was his performance of ‘Slow Hands’?! Watch it here!

Niall Horan, 23, is officially our favorite. He performed “Slow Hands” on The Tonight Show like the pro that he is, and we think it might just be his best live rendition of the track yet! He looked totally adorable in a white button down shirt and grey trousers, but he really got us with those smooth vocals, of course. This is the best jam so far of any of the One Direction members’ solo efforts and he absolutely slayed the fun number. Unlike his somber “This Town,” he didn’t have a guitar in front of him, so Niall really rocked out, bouncing up and down to the beat of the song.

Niall has been performing “Slow Hands” all over this town (sorry) and he’s just killing it. The song was co-written by Tobias Jesso Jr., who has worked with Adele, and was inspired by Don Henley songs like “Boys of Summer” and “Dirty Laundry.” It’s too good!

While we love “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” we can’t wait to hear Niall’s full-length solo debut, and his album is fortunately due this fall! “Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it,” Niall admitted in a May 25 interview with Billboard. But he also revealed: “The songs are sounding really good!” We don’t doubt it — so exciting. Furthermore, Niall revealed that he’s absolutely enjoying his solo time in the spotlight. “I’ve had some good moments with screaming ­teenagers, but I like when the room is completely quiet. It’s a ­different kind of respect. People are actually listening,” he said. Oh, Niall, we’d listen to you either way.

Going to be on @FallonTonight this evening . I'll be Chatting , performing and all the other good stuff . Make sure ya tune in pic.twitter.com/jAx28PNCqy — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 25, 2017

