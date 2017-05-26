Miley Cyrus Rocks ‘Today’ Stage With Epic Performance Of ‘Malibu’ & More: Watch

REX/Shutterstock

THIS is what you’ve all been waiting for! Miley Cyrus put on an incredible show on the ‘Today Show’ in NYC, May 26! The crowd went nuts when she performed her new and old hits! And you can bet she treated fans to ‘Jolene’! Watch here!

Just when we thought it wasn’t possible to be this obsessed with Miley Cyrus, 24 — it happened! The stunning singer took the stage on Today in NYC, Friday, and blew us away! She rocked the crowd with her new single, “Malibu”, her old classic, “We Can’t Stop” and her amazing cover of her Godmother, Dolly Parton‘s hit, “Jolene”.

Miley sported a cream colored cowboy hat atop her wavy blonde hair with darks roots. And, she was a vision in all white jean shorts, a metal belt and a white t-shirt with a matching jean jacket. Needless to say, she looked flawless!

During the interview portion of her Today Show appearance, Miley even sent her good friend, Ariana Grande, 23, well wishes after her Manchester concert became the target of a terror attack by ISIS on May 22. “It’s been an eyeopener… I just can’t wait until I get a second to give her a big hug,” Miley said. So sweet.

To kick off her NYC performance, Miley rocked the stage with her new song, “Malibu”! Then, she pleased the crowd with “We Can’t Stop”. And, to close out her performance, Miley sent the audience way back in time with her hit, “We Can’t Stop”! Watch the videos, below to hear her amazing vocals!

“Malibu”

“We Can’t Stop”

“Jolene”

It was raining in NYC when Miley was set to take the stage on Today. However, that didn’t stop her dedicated fans from camping out on the cold and wet city streets the night before!

Miley expressed her gratitude to the entire crowd that stretched for miles in Rockefeller Plaza when she said, “This show is always very special because the way that these fans line up super early in the morning… it always makes it extra special, because I know they worked hard to be here.” Awe!

HollywoodLifers, which song was your favorite from Miley’s performance?

