Melania Trump Rocks $51,500 Floral Jacket In Sicily: Too Pricey For First Lady?

La Dolce Vita! Third time’s the charm for Melania, who changed into her third look in one day, serving up some serious flower power in her 3D-embellished jacket — and the high-fashion ensemble features a hefty price tag! What did you think of her outfit?

Melania Trump, 47, made a major statement when she stepped out wearing a jacket that looked like it came right out of Carrie Bradshaw’s closet as she visited Sicily’s Sigonella Air Force Base on May 25 for a G7 summit, where she made a fierce, floral entrance — you couldn’t miss her! Not only did her outwear featured 3D flowers but the high-fashion look, (from Dolce & Gabbana), came with a hefty price tag. It wasn’t surprising to see Melania turn to the Italian fashion house for her latest ensemble as she was in Sicily, and she even managed to pull a frock swap, showing off a total of three outfits in one day — and it’s safe to say she saved the best for last!

Melania paired the head-turning coat with a matching bag, (also by Dolce & Gabbana), which retails for $1,630. She showed off the look on the last day of her husband’s official tour, where Melania accompanied Donald Trump as he made countless stops in the Middle East and Europe — but it was her floral coat that is bound to be the most memorable look from Melania’s trip.

As she continues to step out in the spotlight as first lady, she is solidifying her signature style, relying on her go-to brands and silhouettes — but we definitely didn’t expect to see this bold coat! While there’s no denying the fact that the look is gorgeous, it’s something we would’ve expected to see on Blake Lively.

What did you think of her over-the-top coat? Is it too pricey for a first lady or are you loving it so much you don’t care about the price tag? Check it out above and VOTE and let us know.

