Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Ariana Grande

Love comes first. Mac Miller is showing his girlfriend Ariana Grande all the support in the world, cancelling his Memorial Day Weekend concerts after the Manchester bombing. Mac released a statement on May 26, letting fans know he’ll ‘be back.’

Mac Miller, 25, announced that he will no longer performing in two music festivals scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, likely putting his gigs to the side to show support to Ariana Grande, 23, after the tragic Manchester bombing which claimed 22 lives and injured 64 others. The rapper was booked to take the stage for the Sasquatch! Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington and for the Soundset 2017 festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on the Midway in St. Paul, Minnesota. It appears that he’ll be spending more time with his girlfriend.

Mac, aka Larry Fisherman, took to Twitter to let his fans know that he’ll be opting out. He wrote, “Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I’ll be back. Love always.” For obvious reasons, fans entirely supported him taking any time off needed. Mac is still expected to tour in Europe at the end of June and for most of July.

Ariana also revealed that she plans to perform a benefit concert in Manchester, sharing a heartfelt letter on May 26. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she wrote. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this pass week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened.”

After the senseless tragedy that took place at his girlfriend’s concert, “Mac’s main focus is to make sure Ariana is OK,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And if he has to cancel some of his future tour dates to make sure she is in a good place, he will.”

Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always. — Mac (@MacMiller) May 26, 2017

