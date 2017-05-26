‘Pirates Of The Caribbean:’ This Is What Young Elizabeth Looks Like 14 Years Later

Courtesy of Instagram/Warner Bros.

Massive nostalgia moment right here! The actress who played Young Elizabeth Swann from the original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie is all grown-up and looks better than ever. Take a look at her latest photos and find out what she’s been up to since her ‘Pirate’ days!

Well, hello there, Young Elizabeth! Lucy Dryzek, who played the child version of Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, is 25-years-old now and looks just as lovely as she did when she was on that ship singing “A Pirate’s Life For Me.” She has her own Instagram page where she posts selfies of her gorgeous features and we are smitten by her charm! It’s no wonder she played such an ethereal role at 11-years-old.

Looking back on her time in the film, Lucy told BuzzFeed on May 25 that she had a grand time being part of the franchise. “The other cast members were so lovely,” she said. “My family were never really into big films so I didn’t know who anyone was. Luckily, the costume designer took me around to meet everyone and made sure I got signed photos because she assured me that I would regret it when I was older if I didn’t. I’m really grateful for that.”

Lucy is still acting to this day! She has a part on the U.K. show Holby City, plus she’s made appearances on other TV shows in the U.K., including Cardinal Burns and Quick Cuts. Let’s hope she’ll stop by the movie theater to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters on May 26! Even though Lucy isn’t a part of it anymore, we’ll get to see the return of adult Elizabeth played by Keira Knightley, 32!

Lucy made quite the introduction in Curse of the Black Pearl when we saw her singing on the ship. After she spotted Will Turner in the water — who would later become her love interest — everything got chilling when she saw the pirate ship floating ahead! It was a moment all pirate fans will remember forever.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Young Elizabeth as an adult? Let us know in the comments section!

