Feast your eyes (sorry) on this one! Lil Yachty declared that his May 25 ‘Teenage Emotions’ album release party needed a food fight, and so it happened. See the crazy video of all hell breaking loose at the Loews Hollywood Hotel here!
Have you ever seen a French fry fly so high? Lil Yachty, 19, decided that his record release shindig was not lit enough, and so a food fight was ordered (“Motherf*cking food fight!”). You can hear dishes breaking as food is tossed back and forth, with XXXtentacion‘s “Look At Me” playing in the background all the while. “Damn just had the littest album release of all time,” Yachty tweeted after his free show and party at the Hollywood, CA hotel — too funny. “Had a real deal food fight,” he added. Watch the wild video above!
In case you’re wondering, police were not called to the scene, so the rapper and his fans were able to have their fun. You can listen to Yachty’s Teenage Emotions here. “I hope you guise like teenage emotions…as long as my fans love Teenage Emotions then my job is done, I could give a f*ck about a review or rating,” the rapper tweeted. “I do what I do for the youth.” Slay.
You can catch Yachty on tour this summer, and be sure to check out Teenage Emotions! Here’s the tracklist:
1. Like A Star
2. DN Freestyle
3. Peek A Boo ft. Migos
4. Dirty Mouth
5. Harley
6. All Around Me ft. YG and Kamaiyah
7. Say My Name
8. All You Had to Say
9. Better ft. Stefflon Don
10. Forever Young ft. Diplo
11. Lady in Yellow
12. Moments in Time
13. Otha Shit (Interlude)
14. XMen ft. Evander Griiim
15. Bring It Back
16. Running With the Ghost ft. Grace
17. FYI (I Know Now)
18. Priorities
19. No More
20. Made of Glass
21. Momma (Outro) ft. Sonyae Elise
