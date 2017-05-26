Feast your eyes (sorry) on this one! Lil Yachty declared that his May 25 ‘Teenage Emotions’ album release party needed a food fight, and so it happened. See the crazy video of all hell breaking loose at the Loews Hollywood Hotel here!

Have you ever seen a French fry fly so high? Lil Yachty, 19, decided that his record release shindig was not lit enough, and so a food fight was ordered (“Motherf*cking food fight!”). You can hear dishes breaking as food is tossed back and forth, with XXXtentacion‘s “Look At Me” playing in the background all the while. “Damn just had the littest album release of all time,” Yachty tweeted after his free show and party at the Hollywood, CA hotel — too funny. “Had a real deal food fight,” he added. Watch the wild video above!

In case you’re wondering, police were not called to the scene, so the rapper and his fans were able to have their fun. You can listen to Yachty’s Teenage Emotions here. “I hope you guise like teenage emotions…as long as my fans love Teenage Emotions then my job is done, I could give a f*ck about a review or rating,” the rapper tweeted. “I do what I do for the youth.” Slay.

Ran into this………….. 4 days left 🍕⛵️ A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on May 22, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

You can catch Yachty on tour this summer, and be sure to check out Teenage Emotions! Here’s the tracklist:

1. Like A Star

2. DN Freestyle

3. Peek A Boo ft. Migos

4. Dirty Mouth

5. Harley

6. All Around Me ft. YG and Kamaiyah

7. Say My Name

8. All You Had to Say

9. Better ft. Stefflon Don

10. Forever Young ft. Diplo

11. Lady in Yellow

12. Moments in Time

13. Otha Shit (Interlude)

14. XMen ft. Evander Griiim

15. Bring It Back

16. Running With the Ghost ft. Grace

17. FYI (I Know Now)

18. Priorities

19. No More

20. Made of Glass

21. Momma (Outro) ft. Sonyae Elise

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Yachty’s new record? Tell us if you’ve ever been in a food fight!