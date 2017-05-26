Liam Payne Reveals His Struggles To Change Dirty Diapers For Newborn Baby Boy Bear

Courtesy of Instagram

When it comes to fatherhood, Liam Payne is totally killing it in every single department except for one. The singer, who recently welcomed baby boy Bear, will be the first to admit that changing his son’s dirty diapers is a real challenge sometimes.

Nobody said fatherhood would be easy, especially for first-timers. It’s a learning process for everyone including new parents Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl, 33, Don’t get it twisted though, the singer absolutely adores his newborn son, Bear, but there’s one daunting — and smelly — parenting task that he finds challenging at times. Of course we’re talking about the dreaded diaper change that occurs like, a million times a day for babies. “When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy,” he confessed on The Kyle and Jackie Show on May 26, noting that he’s never acted like a parent or older brother to younger siblings growing up.

“It’s not something I would partake as a hobby,” the British hunk added. “I don’t know if I’m speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it’s your responsibility.” But now that Cheryl and the former One Direction pop star have welcomed their first child, do they have any plans to actually get married? Isn’t that the logical next step? Not always. “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment,” he told The Sun‘s Dan Wootton on his podcast Bizarre Life. “So no not yet.”

Honestly though, the father-of-one is still so young and has an incredible career ahead of him, so what’s the rush to walk down the aisle as long as he and the former X Factor judge are happy? The best part of his life is just starting following the birth of Bear and his bustling solo career. Liam totally SLAYED the debut of his brand new song, “Strip That Down” on May 19 — and that’s just the beginning!

HollywoodLifers, can you imagine Liam changing his son’s dirty diapers?!

