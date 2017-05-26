REX/Shutterstock

Did we honestly expect anything less from Leonardo DiCaprio? Hot on the heels of his shocking Nina Agdal split, Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor chatted up none other than Bella Hadid at the amFAR gala in Cannes on the night of May 25.

On to the next! Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, doesn’t seem too upset over his recent Nina Agdal, 25, split, considering he spent the amFAR gala in the company of Bella Hadid, 20, and many other friends. While puffing on a vape, the actor was spotted having a friendly chat with the brunette bombshell along with a gaggle of beauties, including Rita Ora and Shanina Shaik who surrounded his table in gorgeous gowns. The only question is, did any of his conversations from that night turn into a little flirtation? Most women can’t resist Leo’s charms — just look at the LONG list of Victoria’s Secret models he’s dated. Bella, who earned her wings in 2016, would be right up his alley! SEE BELLA AND LEO MINGLING HERE.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen much of Nina since their breakup in mid-May. The Danish beauty is likely laying low and mending her heart after her year-long romance with Leo. Thankfully, their split didn’t sound TOO traumatic or heartbreaking. “They broke up a few days ago but they remain friends,” a source close to the situation confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 18, adding, “It was amicable.” Looking back on their relationship, Nina and the Titanic alum went on adventures around the world that most of us can only dream of. They traveled to New York, the Bahamas, Ibiza, Malibu, French Polynesia, and St. Bart’s — just to name a few places!

How is it that SO many men can move on faster than their partner? Are men able to push their feelings aside easier? Perhaps so, because Leo didn’t waste any time after Nina — even though many hoped she’d be The One. Right after their split, Leo hung out with Scott Disick‘s former flame, Ella Ross, at a club in LA where they were spotted “dancing by the DJ booth and looked flirty.” At this point we have to wonder if the bachelor will ever settle down.

