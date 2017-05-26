Courtesy of Twitter

Halsey and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui are a match made in heaven! They’re at the top of their game on ‘Strangers,’ the catchy new song from Halsey’s upcoming album. Listen to it here and say it with us: GIRL POWER!

Halsey, 22, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, just dropped a collaboration that we didn’t know we needed today, May 26. It’s making us more hyped than ever for hopeless fountain kingdom, Halsey’s second album (out June 2.) “She doesn’t kiss on the mouth anymore,” Halsey croons on the track, “‘Cause it’s more intimate, than she thinks we should get.” It’s all about heartbreak, and we’ve been there. The singer gushed over their collaboration via Twitter, writing, “One of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I’m very, very, very happy it’s in your hands now 💖💜💙.”

“Strangers” is an electropop jam, to say the least. It’s not too surprising, considering that Greg Kurstin is the producer behind it (AKA the guy responsible for Adele‘s “Hello.”) Halsey penned the track, and the Fifth Harmony singer definitely holds her own, too! How good is that? Listen to it below:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

She doesn’t call me on the phone anymore

She’s never listening, she says it’s innocent

She doesn’t let me have control anymore

I must’ve crossed a line, I must’ve lost my mind When I wake up all alone

And I’m thinking of your skin

I remember, I remember what you told me Said that we’re not lovers, we’re just strangers

With the same damn hunger

To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all

We’re not lovers, we’re just strangers

With the same damn hunger

To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all I miss the mornings with you laying in my bed

I miss the memories replaying in my head

I miss the thought of a forever, you and me

But all you’re missing is my body, oh

