Scott Disick has made his way through three bikini babes in as many days while partying in Cannes, while ex Kourtney Kardashian has been looking equally fine flaunting her perfect body aboard a yacht with her new younger boyfriend. So who rocked their swimwear the best? We’ve got the pics!

What a week! Scott Disick, 34, went through three hot babes in three days at his rental villa in Cannes, where he was spotted frolicking and getting cozy poolside with Bella Thorne, 19, followed by ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, and then a mystery blonde on May 26. He was obviously trying to make ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, jealous as she arrived in the Mediterranean hotspot ahead of him with boytoy Younes Bendjima, 23. They stayed out on the sea aboard a yacht, and that gave her plenty of opportunities to flaunt her amazing bikini body.

While Kourt is nearly 20 years older than Bella, she’s got THE most rockin’ bod these days. The reality star documents her daily workouts on Snapchat and boy have they paid off. The mother of three has never looked better and flaunted her killer curves in a series of bikinis while hanging out on her yacht alongside her model boyfriend. Her pink sequined number on May 25 was so hot, especially the g-string bottoms that showed off all of her pert booty. Seriously, that was next level hotness!

Scott tried to counter his ex by parading a series of women to the pool of his seaside villa. First up was former Disney starlet Bella, who wore a leopard print bikini top with a tiny pink thong. He seemed to be loving it as the two cuddled and kissed on a lounger. But their romance was fleeting, as the very next day he was photographed in the exact same spot with Chloe.

His ex looked incredible in a gray two piece number where she flaunted her toned abs. While she didn’t expose as much of her behind as Bella and Kourt did, Scott couldn’t get enough, as he was pictured grabbing her butt cheeks while she sat beside the pool. The two put on such a PDA show that we thought they might be back together until The Lord trotted out a THIRD woman on May 26! He pulled the exact same moves on her that he did on Bella and Chloe, caressing her booty in the pool while she wore a sexy turquoise blue bikini.

HollywoodLifers, who has the best bikini body: Kourtney, Bella, Chloe or the mystery chick? Take our poll and VOTE!

