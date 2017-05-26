Khloe Kardashian Constantly Filling Tristan Thompson’s Head With Positive Thoughts

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has a trick up her sleeve that may help Tristan Thompson win the NBA championship! The ultra-supportive GF is sending Tristan good vibes before he rocks it on the court, a Khloe source tells us EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s making a major difference.

Khloe Kardashian may be Tristan Thompson‘s lucky charm! Her boyfriend and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, just crushed the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference on May 25, and they’re now on their way to the NBA championship! Tristan’s stellar performance likely has a little something to do with his girlfriend’s bright and sunny behavior pre-game. She’s nothing but positive and encouraging around him before he hits the court! Here’s what she does to help him win:

“Khloe is constantly filling Tristan’s head up with positivity. She’s Tristan’s own motivational speaker — like an amateur Tony Robbins,” a Khloe insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe keeps telling Tristan how they are going to win and go on to crush the Warriors [in the championship]. Khloe has even told Tristan she’s going to get him concert tickets to his two favorite artists, Drake and The Weeknd, which she will give him when he wins the NBA championship.”

Well, if that’s not motivational, then what is? Not only will Tristan get the glory of winning the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’ll go to two of the hottest shows of the year. Khloe’s thought this all out! It’s not the only gift Khloe’s given him (besides her love, of course). Khloe knows Tristan’s weakness, and it’s a sweet one: donuts! Khloe sent her Canadian beau a few boxes of Tim Horton’s donuts before the Celtics game, according to our Khloe source. It’s a comforting way to beat his homesickness when he’s out on the road, and the next best thing to having Khloe herself. So cute!

