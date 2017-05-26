Kendall Jenner Cuddles Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin In Bathtub For Sexy Photo In Cannes

Instagram

Four times a sexy lady! Kendall Jenner posted a sizzling Instagram photo of her cuddling Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Joan Smalls in a bathtub and it’s definitely something to gaze at!

Kendall Jenner, has been making her way around beautiful Cannes, France this week with all her gorgeous friends. In her newest Instagram photo, the 21-year-old can be seen laying in an empty bathtub with fellow models, Bella Hadid, 20, Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Joan Smalls, 28. In the photo, all four beauties seem to be recreating photographer, Roxanne Lowit’s iconic 1990 bathtub photo of supermodels, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista which was taken after the Versace Couture after party in Paris.

Although Kendall and Bella have serious facial expressions in their photo, Hailey and Joan’s smiles are reminiscent of the laughter from the models before their time. Posing for a photo such as this really shows the appreciation and influence Naomi, Christy, and Linda must have on the girls. The homage proves that modeling inspiration can affect many generations and go as far back as 27 years ago! We’re so impressed with the tribute that we’re sure the original supermodels would be proud!

This current photo op is just one of many exciting times the fresh faced squad has enjoyed since arriving in Cannes. Bella and Kendall had a great time wearing matching hairstyles at the film festival and all four ladies dressed to impress at the 2017 amFAR gala. Their respective careers aren’t going so bad either. Hailey was recently named sexiest woman alive on the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 list and Joan hosted V Mag’s Spring Fling before the Met Gala. They may be young but they’re definitely making their mark in the modeling world!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and Co.’s version of the iconic bathtub photo? Tell us now!

