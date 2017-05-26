Courtesy of Twitter

So powerful! Katy Perry was in London to perform an intimate concert on May 25, and before she kicked things off the singer paid an emotional tribute to the Manchester bombing victims. We’ve got the video, right here.

Superstar! Katy Perry played a small concert in London just three days after a suicide bomber’s deadly attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22. The tragedy took 22 young lives and injured another 59 innocent people, and the horrific event was definitely on her mind as the 32-year-old took the stage at the Water Rats club. “This week has been really hard. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music. We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music,” while pointing at people in the audience. She added “It’s awful, awful, awful,” as her voice shook with emotion and she seemed on the verge of tears.

Katy held it together and continued on. “Whatever you can do to help, you should. And if you can’t do anything that’s fine, but what you should do is not let them win. I’m going to sing this next song for them. They can never take that part from us ever. Ever. Can we have a moment of silence before we start? Let’s do it.” she said as the room grew quiet.

The singer wanted to show her British fans how much they mean to her by playing the special performance for just under 100 people in the same small place where she played her first UK show a decade ago. They were very much in her thoughts on the morning after the explosion when she gave a tearful radio interview to Z100’s Elvis Duran.

“I can’t really tell anyone else how they should feel, but I just feel devastated. The U.K., they are just so passionate about music — just like anyone else, but they are just so in it, and so dedicated and so loyal,” she said. Katy live streamed the entire show on her YouTube channel so that her fans around the world were able to enjoy her performance, where she completely slayed it with classic hits like “Firework” and new songs like “Swish Swish.

"If you can't do anything to help that's fine, but what you should do, is not let them win." Beautifully said, @KatyPerry 🙏 #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/XWaKF4dhxB — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Katy’s tribute to the Manchester bombing victims? Did you watch her concert’s live stream?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.