Joy-Anna Duggar Marries Fiancé Austin Forsyth 5 Months Early In Sweet Ceremony

Joy-Anna Duggar is 19 & married! After just a 4-month courtship and a 2-month engagement, the celeb & her love Austin Forsyth tied the knot in a romantic Arkansas ceremony on May 20. It looks like the 2 just COULDN’T wait as their original wedding date wasn’t until Oct! Get all the details here.

Congrats to the bride and groom! Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 22, are officially married, according to People. The lovebirds tied the knot on May 26 in a beautiful ceremony in front of family and friends, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two are to finally be a married couple. After all, they were originally set to wed on Oct. 28, but obviously couldn’t bear to wait that long because they ended up pushing the date up by five whole months. Clearly these two are head-over-heels in love! “We feel so happy and so excited,” the reality star told the publication while fighting back tears of joy. “Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s actually here.’ We are going to be traveling for our Honeymoon for awhile.

While fans have been curious about why Joy-Anna and Austin rushed their wedding, the bride did admit in a Mother’s Day video that she can’t wait to be a mom — maybe she REALLY couldn’t wait another five months? “I’m so thankful for you, mama,” Joy-Anna gushed in her family’s special video to mom Michelle Duggar. “And even more recently, just helping with all the wedding planning and helping me just not get stressed out about all that.” Then, while holding on to Austin’s arm, she said with a huge smile, “I can’t wait to be a mother myself.”

Either way, this was a momentous occasion for Joy-Anna and Austin, who have been dating since November 2016. And while they did have a super quick engagement, they have known each other for 15 years. Austin popped the question this March, and we’re so happy their special day went so smoothly. This marks two Duggar weddings in under one year as Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, tied the knot in November. We wonder which Duggar will be next!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Joy-Anna and Austin didn’t want to wait until October to get married like originally planned? Why do you think they rushed everything so much?

