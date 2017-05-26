Jenelle Evans’ Mom Forced To ‘Protect’ Jace From Her After Custody Agreement

Courtesy of MTV

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, has finally opened up about the custody agreement that was handed down to both her and her daughter earlier this week. Plus, she revealed she now has to protect Jace from Jenelle — find out why!

Barbara Evans has no ill will towards her daughter, Jenelle Evans, 25, but that doesn’t mean she thinks the Teen Mom 2 star should live with her little boy. Jenelle’s son, Jace, 7, has been living with Barbara ever since Jenelle signed custody of her son over to her mother in 2010. While Jenelle has wanted to get that custody back, a judge recently gave her more visitation rights instead. It’s sad for Jenelle, but what’s important for Barbara is doing what’s best for her grandson. “I just want people to know that I’m not trying to keep Jace away from my daughter,” Barbara told Us Weekly on May 26.

“I have to protect him from certain situations. I don’t hate my daughter. All of this was because I love Jace.” The boy’s grandma also mentioned how well Jace has been doing with his education and social life; we’re so glad to see that he’s off to a good start! “Jace has a great life at my house,” Barbara said. “He’s going to school — he finishes in a couple weeks — he has friends now, he’s in Boy Scouts and he’s going to summer camp! He’s so excited for that.” That sounds wonderful!

But if only Jenelle was able to work things out with her mom… Barbara said that their relationship is “very, very strained” right now. “She hates me,” Barbara added. “I think as time goes on, it will get better between us. I have to believe that because she’s my daughter. I’m not sure why Jenelle doesn’t see that I have the best home to raise Jace in…I do not think Jenelle is putting Jace’s well-being before her happiness.”

Considering that Jenelle is living with her fiance, David Eason, it’s safe to say that Barbara wouldn’t feel that comfortable sending her grandchild that way. “Everyone on my side of the family [is] on my side,” she said. “David’s side of the family is pretty much not on my side.” It sounds difficult, but as long as Jace is safe, that’s all that matters.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Jace is still staying with his grandma? Let us know!

