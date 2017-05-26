The FA Cup Final: When Is The Match & How To Watch Arsenal Vs. Chelsea

Rex/Shutterstock

Here we go! It’s the FA Cup final, as Premier League champions Chelsea take on the struggling Arsenal. It’s going to be a must-watch match, so find out when it’s going down and how you can see every single moment of this game.

When is the 2017 FA CUP final and how can you watch it? Chelsea will arrive at Wembley Stadium on May 27, riding the high that comes from claiming the English Premier League championship. On the other end will be Arsenal, dealing with the disappointment of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. It’s as if these teams had polar opposite ends to the 2016-17 EPL season, so it will be interesting to see what happens when they battle for the FA Cup. Will Chelsea add to their silverware and win the double? Or will Arsenal salvage their season? The aforementioned May 27 game is set for 12:30 PM ET, and Fox Sports will live stream the finale online.

Who’s the favorite to claim the FA Cup? To no one’s surprise, Chelsea is expected to claim the domestic double by adding the FA Cup to their Premier League trophy, according to Goal.com. The Blues will be at near-full strength, as only Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be in doubt. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defense has been ravaged by injuries. Gabriel Paulista, 26, was stretchered out of Arsenal’s win over Everton on May 21, and he’s been ruled out of this game with knee-ligament damage. Shkodran Mustafi, 25, is questionable, due to concussion symptoms, and Laurent Koscielny, 31, is out due to a suspension. Santi Carzorla, 32, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, 19, are also not returning to this match. A weak defense means Arsenal starts this match already behind the 8-Ball.

Will this be Arsene Wegner’s last match as Arsenal coach? Arsene’s future (and the future of Arsenal) seems to be up in the air. The team fell apart during the season, causing supporters to lose their patience and call for Arsenal’s job. He’s been coaching the team since 1996, meaning he began the job before Jeff Reine-Adelaide was even born. His job will be decided at a board game after this game, according to the BBC, so it’s possible that this will be the last time Arsene stands on the sidelines for the Gunners.

“I want to win the cup for my club and that’s all I care about,” Arsene said, admitting that the uncertainty about his job did affect his club’s performance this season. “Would [winning the FA Cup] be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. It’s not about me, it’s about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it.” Arsene has led the Gunners to three Premier League titles and Six FA Cups. If Arsenal defeats Chelsea, Arsene would become the first manager to win seven FA Cups. Perhaps that, and the desperation to find a silver lining to this poor season, will give the Gunners the ammo they need to win?

Who do you want to win the FA Cup, HollywoodLifers?

