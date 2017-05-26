Hillary Clinton Roasts Trump At Wellesley Commencement: They’ll Call You ‘Nasty Women’

Courtesy of Facebook

Hillary Clinton gave the commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College, 48 years after she graduated herself. Her speech to the young women was passionate, inspirational, and powerful. Oh, and she had plenty to say about President Donald Trump, too!

Wellesley College welcomed former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, 69, back into the fold on May 26, when she gave the commencement speech to the class of 2017. Did you know that she gave the college’s first-ever commencement address, when she graduated in 1969? Amazing. Her passionate speech addressed the power and influence Wellesley graduates can have on the world, just like she experienced herself. Her message to the women was clear: don’t let anyone tell you you’re less than, and don’t let anyone drag you down. Without saying his name even once, Clinton absolutely dragged President Donald Trump, his actions and his policies since taking office in January. Though she lost the election, she hasn’t lost her spirit and drive for change — and the graduates shouldn’t either!

There was the sly moment where she recalled the presidency of Richard Nixon, who was in office, and taken down, while she was in college. “By the way, we (Wellesley students) were furious about the past presidential election,” she told the graduates. “A man who’s presidency would end in impeachment and eventual destruction. After firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice. But here’s what I want you to know: we got through that tumultuous time. We thrived as society changed laws and opened opportunities wider and wider.”

Sound familiar? She slammed the current administration and Congress’ controversial policies that she called “a con.” The proposed budget will target “the most vulnerable of us: the youngest, the oldest, the poor.” She stressed to the graduates that they are the people who can change the world. And they better do it before we enter an authoritarian society. Wow! She went there, and she was completely serious about the road that Trump’s administration is going down. It’s not fake news.

Clinton to graduates: “Don’t let anyone tell you your voice doesn’t matter… they may even call you a nasty woman.” https://t.co/NdOiRRbGFi — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017

“When people in power invent their own facts, it can be the beginning of the end of a free society,” she said. “They attempt to control reality. Not just our laws, but thoughts and beliefs. So why am I telling you this? You aren’t a member of the media, you aren’t a member of Congress…yet. Because I believe with all my heart that the future of the United States, and the world, depends on truth and integrity. You didn’t create this, but you have the power to change them.”

Hear, hear! She told the women that people will try to stop them, but they shouldn’t give up! “Don’t let anyone tell you your voice doesn’t matter. In the years to come, there will be trolls galore, online and in person, eager to tell you that you don’t have anything worthwhile to say. Anything meaningful to contribute. They may even call you a nasty woman.”

