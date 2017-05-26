It’s been 20 years since Hanson’s hit single, ‘MMMBop’ topped the charts. Now, they’ve released a memorable music video for their NEW song, ‘I Was Born’ to help commemorate their musical journey. Watch and listen here!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson lifted us up and made our hearts dance with the release of their fantastic catchy debut single, “MMMBop.” After remaining a band and playing music together for the last 25 years, the hardworking brothers are celebrating with an anniversary tour, a greatest hits album, and a new song. “I Was Born” is an impressive upbeat anthem style tune that inspires motivation to take the initiative and go out and do what you were born to do!

The music video for “I Was Born” is intoxicatingly adorable as it features not only Isaac, Taylor, and Zac but their enthusiastic children as well. While the band is performing and doing what they do best, their children can be seen bopping their heads to the melody and lip syncing along to lyrics like “I was born to do something no one’s ever done, no one’s ever done before! Oh!” To top it all off, each child represents different careers by playing the roles of various professionals including a doctor, basketball player, soldier, and ballerina. It’s a wonderful way to pay homage to the Tulsa-based band and everything they’ve achieved.

After their celebratory performance on Good Morning America back on May 5, Hanson has been gearing up for what is sure to be an incredible anniversary year. Their world tour is already sold out in many places and additional dates have even been added due to high demand. With true talent and a passion for everything music, one thing is for sure: Hanson is definitely doing what they were born to do and we can’t get enough!

