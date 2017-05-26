Gwen Stefani Feels Blake Shelton Might Surprise Her With Sweet Engagement

Courtesy of NBC

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have the most solid relationship in Hollywood, so naturally an engagement is the next step. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the No Doubt singer thinks it’s coming right around the corner.

After a year and a half of dating and falling deeper in love by the day, we keeping waiting for Blake Shelton, 40, to pop the question to Gwen Stefani, 47, and even she thinks it’s coming soon! “Gwen is preparing herself to become Mrs. Gwen Shelton because she feels Blake is going to pop the question any day now, maybe even this weekend. Gwen has never been happier and it is all because of Blake,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is constantly surprising her by doing sweet romantic things for her, they are totally in love, and she feels his next romantic surprise will be an engagement ring!”

Blake constantly fawns over his beautiful girlfriend, as just recently when accepting Country Artist of 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, he told the audience, “I felt like the luckiest guy anyway because Gwen is here with me.” AWWW!!!! These two just grow more in love with every passing day, so naturally an engagement is the next stop in their relationship. The couple hit the romance jackpot and they both know it.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, the country star is already getting their summer plans ready and that includes a romantic trip to his secluded lakeside home in his native Oklahoma. “Blake’s planning to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma this summer. He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff,” a source close to the singer told us. ““He grew up spending his summers at that lake, it’s only an hour from his hometown. He loves it there, especially in the summer, it’s one of his favorite places on earth. The only thing that makes it better is having Gwen there by his side.” Maybe his plans also include finally asking the singer to be his wife!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are the perfect couple?

