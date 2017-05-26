‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Hospitalized After Having Surgery For ‘DWTS’ Injury

Courtesy of TMZ

Poor thing! After reportedly suffering an upper body tear on ‘DWTS,’ Erika Jayne was hospitalized on May 26 to have surgery. Even though some fans speculated she blew off the final performance for other reasons, Erika made her health a priority!

Erika Jayne, 45, put her body through the wringer during her stint on Dancing With The Stars. Preparing for surgery, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty took to Instagram on May 26 with a selfie captioned, “This hospital lighting is amazing.” She’ll reportedly be fixing an upper body tear at a Los Angeles hospital. Erika isn’t sure when the incident took place, but she felt like something was off during a routine in mid-April. Even though doctors previously confirmed her injury, the reality star kept pressing on since she wanted to earn votes without guilt.

“It’s due to a Dancing with the Stars injury,” an insider tells E! News. “She hurt herself while doing the show but never talked about it because she didn’t want sympathy. But it’s the reason she didn’t dance in the finale.” Some fans accused Erika of being stuck up since she sat out during the final group performance, but she was actually taking it easy and sitting on the sidelines because she was already injured. “She’s having it fixed this weekend,” the publication’s source added about her condition. “She just went in. She’ll probably be there a few days.”

Erika and Gleb Savchenko, 33, were eliminated in April, so they didn’t get their hands on the coveted mirrorball trophy. The reality star still has no regrets when it comes to her experience. “It felt great. We ended on a high note,” she shared with ABC after hanging up her dancing shoes for the time being. She added, “It was beautiful. It was emotional. We worked hard. I’m proud of us.”

In the end, Rashad Jennings, 32, and Emma Slater, 28, danced a Cha Cha and Tango fusion, securing the prize! After the judges scores and viewers votes were combined, the two managed to defeat the odds. Erika still slayed the game and we hope the reality star feels better very soon!

