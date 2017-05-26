Did T.I. Buy Tiny & Side Chick The Exact Same Shoes As Gifts? New Online Report

Courtesy of Instagram

Come on T.I., be a little more original! The rapper supposedly brought Tiny and side chick Bernice Burgos the EXACT same high heels, according to a new report. Seriously, the only difference between the expensive shoes is the color.

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to notice extreme similarities between Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and Bernice Burgos‘ lace-up heels. Thankfully, retailer LilysShoesShop who sells the shoes did all the hard work for us and totally put T.I., 36, on blast on Instagram for potentially buying both ladies the same pair of pumps, according to MTONews. Using a side by side comparison, the Instagram account posted two photos of both Tiny and Bernice wearing the high heels that are basically identical except for the color. Bernice has gold, Tiny has silver. LilysShoesShop has since deleted the post — probably because it was getting so much attention from fans!

This definitely isn’t a good look for T.I., who is already walking on eggshells with BOTH women. The “Live Your Life” rapper is seriously stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to make Tiny and Bernice happy in their own certain ways. The Xscape singer wants her estranged husband to keep his new romance “on the down low” — but Bernice isn’t a fan of that idea. In fact, she’s FURIOUS that T.I. is trying to hide it. “She’s nagging at him to take her out somewhere public,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “She wants all the attention she can get.”

So far, Bernice is totally succeeding in her mission for attention and being center stage. All the Hollywood rappers are gawking at her sizzling Instagram selfies, including Chris Brown who thinks she’s “hot AF.” But if T.I. really did buy her and Tiny the same shoes, what other gifts has he given both women? Maybe that sexy black bikini Bernice modeled in front of the mirror recently? Jewelry is probably on her wish list as well, as long as it doesn’t match Tiny’s.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. bought Tiny and Bernice the exact same heels? Tell us below!

