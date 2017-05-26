Summer’s here, and it’s time to get fit and ‘cut the crap’ as Dawn Jackson Blatner would say! She EXCLUSIVELY told HL how to prepare the proper meals for those six pack abs you’ve been dreaming about! But, you CAN still eat what you want! Say, what? — Watch the magic happen, here!

Bikinis and barbecues don’t mix for a lot of people. How can you look your best while scarfing down burgers and pounding beers? If you’re 21, of course. That’s the dreaded, double-edged sword that gets us every summer season, or at least for me it does. But, there’s a solution to your summer body struggles. [Be sure to watch the above video for more tips and exactly how to prepare the tastiest summer meals that you can actually enjoy!]

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spent some time with Dawn Jackson Blatner — Chicago Cubs nutritionist, registered dietician and author — where she shared her bikini body secrets. In her new book titled, The Superfood Swap, Dawn teaches readers to eat what they crave without the C.R.A.P. — chemicals, refined sugar and flour, artificial stuff, and preservatives.

Side note: Dawn is the person behind the incredible bodies of entire roster of the Chicago Cubs, guys. Just let that sink in. And, she told me that she even has a World Series ring. But, today, it’s all about you, ladies! So, let’s get started!

According to Dawn, the key to changing your unhealthy eating habits and step up to optimal health is not deprivation, but a new way to eat what you crave, called the “SuperSwap”. What does that mean? — It’s exchanging fake foods for delicious, wholesome, high-quality foods-superfoods. Dawn’s process is a 4-week plan, as explained in her book.

As seen in the video above, Dawn featured numerous recipes that you can swap with:

1. No-bake prune energy balls: Guys, they are delicious! And, they only have a few ingredients, all with natural sugar. You can get the recipe right here, from Sunsweet and watch us prepare them in the video. Not to mention, did you know that prunes are amazing for your bones? Dawn said to eat a few prunes each morning to improve bone density. Fun fact: Prunes have 3g of fiber per serving, and only 100 calories!

2. Pumpkin spice and ginger berry smoothies with Sunsweet prunes. [For the recipe you can pick up Dawn’s book and open up to page 177]

3. DROP: Burger buns/breads –> SWAP: Grilled potato rounds

4. DROP: Classic BBQ sides (potato salad/pasta salad/chips) –> SWAP: Grilled carrot & green bean fries

5. DROP: Bottled salad dressing –> SWAP: high flavor cheese + vinegar

6. DROP: High calorie cocktails [if you’re 21] –> SWAP: Hibiscus sangria

On set in the @ketchumpr NYC offices. Talking #Sunsweet Amazin' Prunes and The Superfood Swap with @hollywoodlife ⬅️follow along on their stories. 🎦📘🔁 A post shared by Dawn Jackson Blatner (@djblatner) on May 10, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Here’s some quick tips fromDawn:

— Diets don’t work because people try to deny themselves their favorite foods.

— The Superfood Swap is the opposite of all other diet books, it actually is all about how to eat what you crave.

— The only rule is to SWAP overly processed ingredients with natural, real foods and ingredients. I call this Cut the C.R.A.P. which stands for chemicals, refined flour and sugar, artificial sweeteners, colors and flavors, and preservatives.

— Vinegar actually suppresses your appetite; so, it’s a great swap for a salad dressing

— Switch up your workouts! Interval training is your friend.

HollywoodLifers, Be sure to pick up a copy of Dawn’s book, The Superfood Swap and don’t forget to grab Sunsweet Prunes, which are available nationwide in grocery stores!