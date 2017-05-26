SplashNews

Such a devastating day. Brad Pitt, Pharrell, and a number of other popular celebrities attended Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 to pay tribute to the late singer. New photos of the service have been released, and you can see them here.

Gone, but never forgotten. Chris Cornell’s burial service took place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26 where his friends and family members gathered to pay their respects. Some of the guests included Brad Pitt, 53, Pharrell, 44, Dave Grohl, 48, Jimmy Page, 73, James Franco, 39, Billy Idol, 61, James Hetfield, 53, and plenty more, according to TMZ. There were others who gave heartfelt eulogies at the service, including Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, 54, and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, 41.

Chris’s band mates from Audioslave and Soundgarden also arrived to honor their good friend. Chris’s wife, Vicki, was also there, and she had loved ones around her for support during this difficult time. The day was filled with heartbreak, but with the amount of guests who arrived, it’s definitely safe to say that Chris had a lot of people who cared about him. PHOTOS FROM THE SERVICE CAN BE SEEN HERE.

Chris was 52 when he died on May 17 from a suicide by hanging. He was found in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit late that evening with a band around his neck. He performed with his band Soundgarden at Detroit Fox Theatre shortly before his death.

Brad Pitt was absolutely distraught when he found out that Chris died. It especially didn’t help that Brad Grey, another close friend of his, died of cancer around the same time. “[Brad] is devastated and in shock,” a source said. “He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.”

