Chelsea Handler Says What She’d Do In An Elevator With Angelina Jolie — And It’s Shady AF

Jennifer Aniston’s BFF Chelsea Handler already knows what she’d say if she ever got stuck in an elevator with Angelina Jolie! You’ll be dying over her hilarious plan for running into one of her least favorite people in a video you have to see!

Chelsea Handler would absolutely ice out Angelina Jolie, 41, if she ever had to be in the same space as her. The 42 year-old funny lady and longtime friend of Jennifer Aniston, 48, said she’d completely ignore Brad Pitt’s now ex if they were on an elevator together. “I would just look up,” she told the crowd on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Exactly what people do in elevators. You know when you fake look at the number because you don’t want to make eye contact. That would be exactly the elevator ride. And then I’d go, ‘Heyyy’ as I walked out. ‘Hey you.’”

Obviously Chelsea had to side with her bestie. You might remember Brad, 53, and Jen split in 2005 before he officially got with Angie in 2006. Jen might have moved on and found happiness with Justin Theroux, 45, but like any good friend Chelsea never forgot what happened. Hopefully she never runs into Angie on an elevator! Meanwhile, Angelina and Brad have been working through their super dramatic divorce.

“Angelina and Brad have a long way to go still, but they are definitely in a much better place now than they were even a few months back,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “When they first split, there was so much anger between the two of them, and Angelina had really reached the end of her rope. She felt that she no longer knew Brad, and she wanted to cut him out of her life, and the kids’ [lives] forever. But, he’s really come a long way, and she’s starting to recognize the old Brad again. They are able to actually have conversations again now, and a mutual respect is starting to form once again. Angelina is able to appreciate Brad again, and although it’s still some way off, she’s beginning to think they may be able to forge a friendship in the future. It’s certainly something they are both actively working on.”

HollywoodLifers, were you cracking up over Chelsea’s elevator fantasy? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!