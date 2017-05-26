Courtesy of Twitter

Encore! Bryson Tiller slayed the game with his new album ‘True to Self,’ dropping it one month ahead of schedule on May 25. With his catchy beats, dope flow and undeniable lyrical prowess, the singer surpassed expectations with his surprise release!

What a treat! Bryson Tiller, 24, surprised fans by dropping his highly anticipated sophomore album on May 25, suitably titled True to Self. The R&B singer’s new full-length release includes 19 catchy and unique songs, each offering their own flavor. Even though it was scheduled to drop next month, he took to Twitter to reveal the exciting news. “I know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW @AppleMusic,” he wrote. Bryson continually proves he’s a force to be reckoned with, delivering an epic follow-up to his 2015 album T R A P S O U L.

The singer managed to surpass expectations with his surprise album! Prior to his release, Bryson shared an Instagram post with the definition of “True to Self,” explaining his choice for the title. “When you are being true to yourself, you are completely honest with what you feel, deeply value, and desire,” he captioned the pic, giving insight to his muse. Bryson became a sensation with his hit singles “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” slaying with his soulful voice and catchy beats! The singer managed to keep true to his style, while offering a fresh new sound!

Before dropping his album, Bryson gave his fans a taste by dropping three jams including “Honey,” a song produced by NES. “Get Mine” has a bit more swag, featuring Young Thug. The singer kept stepping up his game, also releasing a romantic song called “Somethin’ Tells Me.” After going platinum before, Bryson had big shoes to fill, but he managed to do it!

Bryson, aka “Pen Griffey,” previously put on a killer performance of his hit single “Don’t” at the 2016 BET awards and took home the prize for Best New Artist! Proving that he’s slowing down in no way, shape or form, Bryson also dropped the sexy new music video for “Somethin Tells Me” on May 25, portraying a photographer shooting beautiful models. Way to keep fans on their toes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bryson’s epic new album? Tell us!

