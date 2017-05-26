Blac Chyna Posts Topless Selfie & Her Waist Is TINY — See The Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Blac Chyna totally proved she’s got her post-baby body on lock for summer! We were beyond amazed at her itty bitty waist in a sultry topless picture that you just have to see!

Blac Chyna looked absolutely incredible in a super sexy Snapchat! The 29 year-old gave birth to her precious baby daughter Dream Kardashian just 7 months ago in November! Blac has been hard at work getting ready for bikini season and she totally killed it! She had to have been proud of herself and posed in front of bathroom mirror in nothing but boyshort undies and a towel on her head.

Could Blac have been trying been trying get Rob Kardashian back with her Snap? The 30 year-old confirmed he still hadn’t gotten back together with Blac. “I’m just confused…you plan to do something with a woman, to have a family, and right now we’re each pushing each other away,” he told his sisters in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He even admitted that their baby Dream was the only reason he’d want to be with Blac now. “If we didn’t have Dream, I wouldn’t be trying anything!” he said. Yikes!

Rob might have some competition for Chyna’s affections now because Tyga has reportedly been wanting to step up. “He’s ready to help Chyna raise Dream if that’s what it would take to be with her again. He’s all in,” a source close to the 27 year-old rapper previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He knows Chyna could use the help. She’s working overtime and busting her a** to make ends meet and Rob ain’t doing sh** to help or contribute. He’s always playing the victim.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chyna’s itty bitty waist? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

