T.I.’s New Fling Bernice Burgos Shows Off Washboard Abs & Insane Workout Routine

No pain, no gain! Bernice Burgos flaunted her enviable summer bod on May 26, giving a peek at her intense workout routine consisting of resistance training, major core work and more. T.I.’s sexy new fling is wasting no time getting in tip-top shape!

Bernice Burgos, 37, is feeling and looking her best! The model has been putting in serious hours at the gym, showing a glimpse at her rigorous fitness regime via social media on May 26. “Sumo squats with extension, add the resistance. Keep your chest up. Lock those arms. Squeeze up,” her trainer can be heard saying. T.I.’s new fling burned off the calories and built muscle with her leg raises, core work, and multiple booty lifts! Bernice flaunted her insanely toned washboard abs in her chic workout attire, proving the intense resistance training is definitely doing it’s job!

Bernice is no stranger to breaking a sweat, giving her all the reason to show off her results. She took to Instagram on May 24, flaunting her chiseled physique while vacationing in Trinidad. The model is known for stepping up the bar with her sizzling social media pics and fans are convinced she’s showing off for her rapper beau. Even though T.I. accepted divorce papers from his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, at the end of April, the two are still in the midst of ending things and will always be a family. Their hit VH1 reality show will soon be a wrap after the sixth season.

The entrepreneur last showed off her workout routine via Instagram on May 24, giving us insight on her intense leg, booty, arm and ab workouts! It looks like things are still heating up with her romantic life, since Bernice and T.I. were spotted partying at New York’s ACES club on May 11. “T.I. is trying to keep things with Bernice a little more on the down low now,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He regrets letting it get so public so fast.”

Meanwhile, Bernice is ready to prove the nay-sayers wrong. As we previously reported, “Bernice is over people saying she’s a homewrecker and tired of Tiny trashing her in the press,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “TIP told Bernice a long time ago that their marriage was over.”

