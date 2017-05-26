Bernice Burgos & T.I.: The ‘X-Rated’ Twerking Videos She Makes To Keep Him Hooked

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

There’s only one star in this movie! While T.I. is busy on tour, his new fling Bernice Burgos is making ‘x-rated’ twerking videos to keep him drooling. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she goes all out, showing off her sexy dance moves and more!

Press record! Bernice Burgos, 37, knows how to keep her man begging for more. The model constantly shows off her toned bod and washboard abs on social media, but she goes the extra mile behind the scenes for rapper T.I., 36. While he’s busy traveling, she’s tempting him with her own sexy show! “Bernice is doing everything she can to stay on T.I.’s mind while he’s on tour,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her big thing right now is making these x-rated twerking videos for him. The videos are short but they’re hot, she gets her girlfriends to shoot them. She likes to make a few a day for T.I., she treats it like a part-time job.”

Bernice has been hitting the gym like crazy as of late, making sure her body is in tip-top shape for the summer. The entrepreneur is burning off calories with resistance training, cardio and core work. “Sumo squats with extension, add the resistance. Keep your chest up. Lock those arms. Squeeze up,” her trainer can be heard saying in a video on May 26. Bernice and T.I. were last spotted partying together at New York’s ACES club on May 11, further fueling romance rumors.

Meanwhile, T.I. and his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are still doing their best to co-parent their three children after she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. It looks like they’re both ready to move forward after their split, but he doesn’t want to rub his new romance in her face too much. “T.I. is trying to keep things with Bernice a little more on the down low now,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He regrets letting it get so public so fast.”

With everything going on in his life, T.I. is just trying to keep the peace and go about his business. Now that his hit VH1 reality show with Tiny is officially coming to an end on May 29, “T.I. doesn’t need the drama right now,” our insider continues. “He’s trying to focus on his music and tour.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Bernice likes to make twerking videos? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.